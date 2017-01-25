BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Kuwait International Bank :
* FY net profit 18.2 million dinars versus 16 million dinars year ago
* Board proposes FY dividend of 10 fils per share Source: (bit.ly/2jpaxWr) Further company coverage: )
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct