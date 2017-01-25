BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 25 Indiabulls Ventures Ltd
* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 105.9 million rupees versus profit 230.6 million rupees year ago
* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 927.8 million rupees versus 916.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2jdY2cP) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago