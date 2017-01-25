Jan 25 Indiabulls Ventures Ltd

* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 105.9 million rupees versus profit 230.6 million rupees year ago

* Indiabulls Ventures Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 927.8 million rupees versus 916.2 million rupees year ago