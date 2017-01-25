Jan 25 Myovant Sciences Ltd :

* Myovant Sciences initiates phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - Myovant intends to initiate five phase 3 clinical trials for Relugolix in 2017

* Myovant Sciences Ltd - in first half of year, company plans to initiate two international phase 3 trials for Relugolix

* Myovant sciences - anticipates launching an international phase 3 clinical trial for Relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer during Q1 of 2017