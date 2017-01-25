PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Athabasca Minerals Inc :
* Athabasca Minerals Inc - received a positive decision in court proceedings relating to Susan Lake aggregate operation
* Athabasca Minerals - on Jan. 24, court released a decision denying an application brought by Syncrude for an injunction on activities at Susan Lake
* Athabasca Minerals Inc - Athabasca will continue to manage Susan Lake on a business as usual basis
* Athabasca Minerals Inc - retains right to seek costs incurred in defending Syncrude injunction application
* Athabasca Minerals - in addition to denying all allegations in corp's statement of claim, Syncrude has brought counterclaim against corp
* Athabasca Minerals - Syncrude is seeking damages in excess of $68 million against corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.