Jan 25 Athabasca Minerals Inc :

* Athabasca Minerals Inc - received a positive decision in court proceedings relating to Susan Lake aggregate operation

* Athabasca Minerals - on Jan. 24, court released a decision denying an application brought by Syncrude for an injunction on activities at Susan Lake

* Athabasca Minerals Inc - Athabasca will continue to manage Susan Lake on a business as usual basis

* Athabasca Minerals Inc - retains right to seek costs incurred in defending Syncrude injunction application

* Athabasca Minerals - in addition to denying all allegations in corp's statement of claim, Syncrude has brought counterclaim against corp

* Athabasca Minerals - Syncrude is seeking damages in excess of $68 million against corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: