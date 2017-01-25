PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Caladrius Biosciences Inc
* Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites, including university of California, San Francisco, for the ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D
* Caladrius Biosciences Inc - expects to reach milestone of treating 50 pct of subjects by mid-2017 for ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D
* Caladrius Biosciences - clinical sites will contribute to continued enrollment of subjects in Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 to meet total of 111
* T-Rex study is expected to include approximately 12 U.S. study sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
