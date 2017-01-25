BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Novartis Ag
* Alcon unit head says fixing supply, service issues 'more challenging than originally imagined'
* Ceo says has not ruled out sale of alcon to strategic buyer
* Alcon head expects operating profit to reach trough in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: