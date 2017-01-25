BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 25 Analog Devices Inc :
* Analog Devices Inc - CEO Vincent Roche's FY 2016 total compensation $7.15 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2jpkZxc) Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash