BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Public Disclosure Platform:
* Shareholders Nesibe Büyüknalbant and Yener Büyüknalbant apply to MKK to convert a total of 2.4 million shares in Oylum Sinai Yatirim into publicly tradable
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: