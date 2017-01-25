Jan 25 Arconic Inc :

* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23

* Elliott Associates and affiliates had previously reported combined economic exposure in Arconic of about 11.1 percent of common stock as of Dec. 6, 2016