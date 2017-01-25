Jan 25 Sanlam Ltd-

* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited

* Total consideration is dependent on effective date of transaction and is expected to be a maximum of 707 mln rand should effective date occur in first half of 2017

* Sanlam will fund acquisition from available discretionary capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)