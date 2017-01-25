PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Aurora Spine Corp
* Says announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017
* Says former CFO Eric Fronk has resigned from the company effective February 6, 2017 to pursue other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.