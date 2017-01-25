PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Copsync Inc :
* Arecibo, Puerto Rico signs purchase agreement with COPsync
* COPsync Inc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* COPsync - Arecibo municipality, Puerto Rico signed contract to buy COPsync law enforcement communication network, COPsync911 threat-alert system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.