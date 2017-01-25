PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Cigna Corp :
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
* Cigna Corp - Under new initiative, HeartWell will continue to be paid for medical services it provides to its Cigna patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.