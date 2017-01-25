BRIEF-StarHub amends its multicurrency medium term note programme
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
Jan 25 Infotel SA :
* 2016 turnover at 190.6 million euros ($204.82 million), up 9.1 pct
* Q4 2016 turnover at 50.8 million euros
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly