BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Mondo TV SpA :
* Announces a license for licensing rights on Sissi with Sbabam Srl
* License relates to marketing through kiosks of products like magic sand, soap bubbles, 3D figurines in flow packs starting from Spring 2017
* Agreement provides for the payment of a non significant minimum guarantee by the licensor and royalties in case of overage on the agreed minimum guarantee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: