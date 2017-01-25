BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 25 Admiral Group Plc
* Alastair Lyons, non-exec chairman, does not intend to seek re-election as a director of Admiral at AGM on 26 April 2017
* An announcement as to board's choice of Alastair's successor as chairman of Admiral will be made once regulatory approvals have been obtained
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast