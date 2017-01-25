Jan 25 L3 Technologies Inc :
* L3 announces leadership changes and realignment of
electronic systems segment
* L3 Technologies Inc says electronic systems segment to be
separated into two business segments
* L3 Technologies Inc - Curtis Brunson and Steve Kantor to
retire
* L3 Technologies Inc - realignment is not expected to have
any impact on company's consolidated 2017 financial guidance.
* L3 Technologies Inc - commencing in Q1 of 2017, company
will report its results under realigned business segments
* L3 Technologies -curtis brunson, executive vp of corporate
strategy and development will be transitioning from role
effective march 1
* L3 Technologies -Steve Kantor, senior vice president and
president of its electronic systems business segment, will be
transitioning from role effective March 1
