Jan 25 Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar Inc - North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 down 14 pct percent

* Caterpillar Inc - Latin America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for rolling 3-month period ended dec. 2016 down 34 percent

* Caterpillar Inc - world dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended Dec. 2016 down 12pct

* Caterpillar Inc - Asia/Pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period ended dec. 2016 up 19 percent