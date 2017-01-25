BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 25 Neo Group Ltd :
* Updates in relation to proposed acquisitions of U-Market Place Enterprise Pte. Ltd. and Joo Chiat Kim Choo Pte. Ltd
* Company has today signed a termination agreement with sellers to formally terminate term sheet
* Termination of term sheet is not expected to have a material financial impact on financial performance of company for fy ending 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million