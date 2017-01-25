Jan 25 Neo Group Ltd :

* Updates in relation to proposed acquisitions of U-Market Place Enterprise Pte. Ltd. and Joo Chiat Kim Choo Pte. Ltd

* Company has today signed a termination agreement with sellers to formally terminate term sheet

* Termination of term sheet is not expected to have a material financial impact on financial performance of company for fy ending 31 March 2017