Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
* Abbott expects relatively flat sales growth in nutrition for Q1: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude's fourth quarter CRM unit sales continue to struggle, but we expect that to change shortly: Conf Call
* Abbott expects China nutrition sales growth to improve through 2017 : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "in general I am optimistic" about the new administration : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "I don't really expect changes to ACA to directly affect us": Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude acquisition helps deepen exposure into developed markets : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says the few changes that come with Trump administration in the near term, and likely impact Abbott favourably: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO not focusing too much on M&A and share repurchases in the near term, focus on paying down debt: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says performance of freestyle device ouside the U.S. has been good, and Abbott is upbeat about securing U.S. approval: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says revenue growth rate for St. Jude was about 2.5 percent for the fourth quarter : Conf Call
* Abbott says negative FX impact in Q1 is relatively more than other quarters : Conf Call Further company coverage:
