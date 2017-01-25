BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
* Parties expect to invest a total of RMB200 million into JV company by contributing to its registered capital
* Pursuant to JV agreement, parties agreed to transfer their respective interests in land to JV company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct