Jan 25 China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd :

* Co and vendor, a unit of company, entered into equity transfer agreement with purchaser and CEC Technology

* Deal for RMB350 million

* Purchaser has agreed to purchase sale equity representing 50% of equity interest in CEC Technology

* Vendor is China Electronics Optics Valley Union Co Ltd and purchaser is Excellence Real Estate Group Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: