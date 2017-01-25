Jan 25 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings

* NYSE market, market for small to mid-cap companies, will be known as NYSE American, following regulatory approval

* New York Stock Exchange will continue to offer floor-based designated market makers (DMMs)

* NYSE American will file rules with sec for new features that promote midpoint trading

* NYSE American will file for new features including 350 microsecond delay upon order entry, proprietary data, outbound routing