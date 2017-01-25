BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Tobin Properties AB :
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns
* Bonds were issued at 102.25 pct of nominal value, which indicates interest rate of Stibor 3m + 8.0 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8281 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct