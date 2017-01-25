Jan 25 Tobin Properties AB :

* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns

* Bonds were issued at 102.25 pct of nominal value, which indicates interest rate of Stibor 3m + 8.0 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8281 Swedish crowns)