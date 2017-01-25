BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 CH2M Hill Companies Ltd:
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Expect arbitration process to be lengthy, currently unable to predict timing of resolution or outcome of disputes - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jxr1JH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct