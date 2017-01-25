Jan 25 CH2M Hill Companies Ltd:

* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty

* Expect arbitration process to be lengthy, currently unable to predict timing of resolution or outcome of disputes - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jxr1JH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)