BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA :
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue at 94.1 million zlotys ($23.20 million), up 64 pct year on year
* Preliminary Q4 net profit at 51.4 million zlotys, up 212 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0555 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.