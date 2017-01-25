BRIEF-Ingham's extends supply agreement with Woolworths
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 De Longhi SpA :
* FY preliminary revenue about 1.85 billion euros ($1.99 billion), down 2.5 percent year on year
* Q4 preliminary revenue about 686 million euros, up 1.4 percent year on year
* CEO Fabio De' Longhi says that revenue growth in the fourth quarter makes the company confident to be able to reach EBITDA growth foreseen in 2016 guidance
* Confirms, for 2017, the expectations of organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30 Astro Malaysia Ho