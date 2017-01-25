PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Endologix Inc
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* CE MARK WAS REINSTATED BASED UPON LOW RATES OF REPORTED TYPE III ENDOLEAKS WITH CURRENT GENERATION OF AFX PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.