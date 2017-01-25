Jan 25 NV Energy Inc.

* NV Energy Inc - co, apple reached an agreement to build 200 megawatts of additional solar energy in Nevada by early 2019

* NV Energy- in coming weeks, co to file application with Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to enter into Power Purchase Agreement for solar power plant

* NV Energy Inc - Apple will also dedicate up to 5 MW of power to NV Energy's future subscription solar program for residential and commercial customers