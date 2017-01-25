PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Nikkei:
* Calbee will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 23.5 billion yen for the nine months ended in December, up about 8% on the year - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc's sales apparently climbed 3% to around 190 billion yen for the nine months ended in December- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2jq1xR6) Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.