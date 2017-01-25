Jan 25 Nikkei:

* Calbee will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 23.5 billion yen for the nine months ended in December, up about 8% on the year - Nikkei

* Calbee Inc's sales apparently climbed 3% to around 190 billion yen for the nine months ended in December- Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2jq1xR6) Further company coverage: