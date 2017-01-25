PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Zayo Group Holdings Inc:
* On Jan 19, 2017, units entered into incremental amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 6, 2015
* As per amendment, existing $1.85 billion of term loans under may 6, 2015 credit agreement were repriced at 99.75%
* In addition, per terms of amendment, company added a new $650 million term loan tranche under credit agreement - SEC FILING
* Incremental $650 million tranche will be issued at a price of 99.75% with a maturity of seven years from closing date of amendment
* Incremental $650 million tranche to be available to borrow in connection with co's acquisition of Electric Lightwave Source text : (bit.ly/2jqzW1R) Further company coverage:
