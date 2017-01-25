BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 TruMid Holdings LLC :
* TruMid Holdings LLC says its has raised about $27.6 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $37 million - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2j5LSaN)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct