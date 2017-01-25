PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Cimpress Nv
* Cimpress to decentralize its organizational structure
* Intends to transfer approximately 3,000 team members that are currently part of central teams into its business units
* Intention to implement organizational changes that will deeply decentralize company's operations
* To reduce scope of certain other roles and functions that are currently performed centrally, leading to elimination of about 160 positions
* It intends to eliminate positions of four cimpress executive officers who, as a result, will leave company.
* Measures to lead to elimination of approximately 160 positions, or approximately 1.6 percent of its current workforce
* Will incur an aggregate pre-tax restructuring charge of approximately $28 million to $31 million
* Expects to complete majority of changes during q3 of fiscal 2017
* Cimpress nv sees annualized pre-tax operating expense savings of $55 million to $60 million and pre-tax free cash flow savings of $45 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
