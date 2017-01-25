BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Home Bancshares Inc :
* Home Bancshares Inc - board of directors of company authorized repurchase of up to an additional 5 million shares Source text: (bit.ly/2kuiWcW) Further company coverage:
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct