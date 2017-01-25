Jan 26 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into master financing agreement and partnership agreement in respect of investment in fund

* Under partnership agreement, each of Qingdao Yong Xin Yuan , Huarong Tianhai has agreed to invest rmb2 million, rmb600 million into fund respectively

* Qingdao Hua Zhi Yun has agreed to invest rmb1.40 billion into fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: