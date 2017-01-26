COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 26 Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Pursuant to deal Youdao agreed to sell and Changrui agreed to purchase target shares, representing entire issued share capital of Xubei
* Pursuant to sale and purchase agreement,consideration for target shares is RMB1 million
* Group is expected not to incur material loss or profit from transaction
* Expected that upon completion of transaction, group will be able to recover RMB375 million in cash
* "Deal it is not expected to have material impact on financial position of group" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.