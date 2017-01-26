Jan 26 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Possible disposal of telecom towers
* Notes recent press speculation relating to a potential
disposal of telecom towers
* Confirms that it is in preliminary stages of considering a
possible disposal of larger part of its passive tower
infrastructure, potentially supporting a faster deleveraging of
company
* There can be no certainty of a transaction being
undertaken or concluded, nor as to terms on which any proposed
disposal might be made
