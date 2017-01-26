Jan 26 Dufry AG :

* Dufry/DFASS joint venture wins new concession in Colombia

* Dufry/DFASS signed a concession agreement with Opain S.A. to run duty-free operations at El Dorado International Airport, in Bogota, until 2027

Joint venture will operate close to 2,200 m2 of retail space, which includes shops in upcoming expanded area of North terminal, currently under construction