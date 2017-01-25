BRIEF-Ingham's extends supply agreement with Woolworths
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Edmunds:
* Forecasts that 1.2 million new cars and trucks will be sold in U.S. In Jan, for estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 17.7 million
* Estimates retail SAAR will come in at 14.6 million vehicles in Jan 2017, with fleet transactions accounting for 17.3 percent of total sales in U.S
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30 Astro Malaysia Ho