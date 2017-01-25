Jan 26 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :

* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) up 73% to NZ$5.9m ; HY revenue NZ$116.8m; interim dividend confirmed at 16 cents per share

* Sees growth in same store revenue of 6% over the three year period FY18 to FY20

* Sees growth in underlying ebitda margin to be greater than 14% by FY20

* Sees growth in underlying EPS greater than 15% per annum