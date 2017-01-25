BRIEF-Immuron Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer
Jan 26 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd :
* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) up 73% to NZ$5.9m ; HY revenue NZ$116.8m; interim dividend confirmed at 16 cents per share
* Sees growth in same store revenue of 6% over the three year period FY18 to FY20
* Sees growth in underlying ebitda margin to be greater than 14% by FY20
* Sees growth in underlying EPS greater than 15% per annum
* oventus and Modern Dental have executed a manufacturing agreement for modern dental to co-manufacture current O2Vent range of products.