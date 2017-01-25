Jan 26 Chorus Ltd :

* Has reached an agreement with Crown Fibre Holdings to extend its ultra-fast broadband (ufb) rollout to a further 169 areas

* Chorus estimates cost of UFB2 communal network will be $370 million to $410 million

* Agreement does not change Chorus' fy17 capital expenditure guidance or previous dividend guidance

