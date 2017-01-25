PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc
* Q1 non-gaap total revenue $6.0 billion versus $5.8 billion last year
* Qualcomm inc - q1 gaap eps $0.46, non-gaap eps $1.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $6.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 gaap diluted earnings per share of $0.89 - $0.99
* Sees q2 msm chip shipments 165 million - 185 million
* Qualcomm inc - sees q2 revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $6.3 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qualcomm inc - sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.15 - $1.25 Source text (bit.ly/2jSGXaw) Further company coverage:
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.