BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Centerstate Banks Inc
* On January 23, 2017 entered into a first amendment to loan agreement - sec filing
* Centerstate Banks - amendment to increase maximum amount of revolving loans that may be outstanding thereunder at any one time to $50 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct