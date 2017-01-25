BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Kraft Heinz Co :
* The Kraft Heinz Company and Oprah Winfrey announce joint venture
* Kraft Heinz Co - co and Oprah Winfrey have today announced a joint venture called Mealtime Stories LLC
* Kraft Heinz Co - initial offering will be ready to eat refrigerated products across multiple categories.
* Kraft Heinz Co - Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement