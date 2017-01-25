BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 25 Alamos Gold Inc :
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter