BRIEF-Nanotech Security qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
Jan 25 Dragonwave Inc -
* Dragonwave reduces exercise price of outstanding short-term warrants
* Dragonwave has elected to reduce exercise price of short-term warrants to US $1.50 per share, commencing on January 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nanotech security announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* "good progress is being made" in talks between cn rail and conductors' union, says source close to negotiations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: