Jan 26 Capitaland Retail China Trust :

* Distribution per unit (dpu) for 4q 2016 was 2.37 cents

* Net property income for period 1 january 2016 to 31 december 2016 (fy 2016) was rmb669.8 million, 4.1% higher

* For fy 2016, gross revenue increased rmb22.4 million, or 2.2% over fy 2015