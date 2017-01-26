Jan 26 CDL Hospitality Trusts :

* Total distribution per stapled security for 4q 2016 was 3.3% higher at 3.11 Singapore cents

* Qtrly net property income S$37.7 million vs S$37.8 million

* Qtrly gross revenue S$48.3 million vs S$50.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: