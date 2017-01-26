Jan 25 Fitch on China's One Belt, One Road:

* Fitch on China's One Belt, One Road- will support domestic demand in some of economies involved, and may help to resolve some infrastructure inadequacies

* Fitch- China's shift away from an investment-led growth has created pockets of excess capacity across much of its industrial sector

* China's One Belt, One Road initiative brings risks Source text for Eikon: