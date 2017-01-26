Jan 26 Hang Lung Properties Ltd
* Fy revenue hk$ 13.059 billion versus hk$8.95 billion last
year
* Fy net profit hk$6.20 billion versus hk$5.09 billion last
year
* Says proposed final dividend of hk 58 cents per share
* "Widely expected that market volatility will increase over
time"
* Expected that both China and Hong Kong will continue to
face challenges posed by slow economic growth, weak retail
consumption sentiment
* In 2017, our focus is to drive rental growth in Hong Kong
and expand occupancy in cities outside Shanghai
* "Moderate growth in office rental income is still expected
in 2017"
